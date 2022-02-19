Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INVH. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:INVH opened at $38.62 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

