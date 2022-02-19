Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,171 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at $49,302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in PTC by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.65.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

