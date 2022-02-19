Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

NYSE HLT opened at $150.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $160.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

