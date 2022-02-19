Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,271 shares of company stock valued at $85,562,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $194.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52-week low of $129.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.12.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

