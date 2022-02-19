Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,207 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

XEL opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

