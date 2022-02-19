WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSPOF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSPOF opened at $117.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.40. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $87.74 and a 52-week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.