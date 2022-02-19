Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

