Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,080 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 647.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,979 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

