Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

XLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.56. 41,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 13,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,465.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,063,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

