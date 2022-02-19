Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Director Sells C$214,009.80 in Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80.

Daniel Racine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Daniel Racine sold 10,850 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$62,062.00.

TSE:YRI traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.25. 4,717,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,878. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The stock has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 35.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YRI shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.68.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

