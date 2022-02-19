Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 1,361,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 15,867,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after buying an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after buying an additional 1,961,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.