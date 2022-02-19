Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 1,361,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 15,867,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.
Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.