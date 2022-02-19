Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.52. Approximately 22,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,822,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 154.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

