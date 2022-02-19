YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Citigroup

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30. YETI has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in YETI by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.