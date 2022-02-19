YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. YETI updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.820-$2.860 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.82 to $2.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.