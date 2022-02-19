YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. YETI updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.820-$2.860 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.82 to $2.86 EPS.
Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $108.82.
In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YETI (YETI)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.