YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price Down 7.7% After Analyst Downgrade

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s share price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $83.00. The company traded as low as $60.44 and last traded at $60.44. Approximately 68,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,279,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30.
YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About YETI (NYSE:YETI)
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
