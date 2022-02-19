Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $862.20

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 862.20 ($11.67) and traded as low as GBX 804.94 ($10.89). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 807.60 ($10.93), with a volume of 16,286 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £472.26 million and a P/E ratio of 538.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 817.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 862.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

