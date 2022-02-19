Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $862.20

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 862.20 ($11.67) and traded as low as GBX 804.94 ($10.89). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 807.60 ($10.93), with a volume of 16,286 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £472.26 million and a P/E ratio of 538.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 817.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 862.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.
About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)
