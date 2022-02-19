Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on YUM. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.41.

NYSE YUM opened at $125.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $101.94 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.