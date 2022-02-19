Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on YUM. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.41.

NYSE YUM opened at $125.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $101.94 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

