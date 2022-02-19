Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.13. Banner reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08. Banner has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Banner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Banner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Banner by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Banner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

