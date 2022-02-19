Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.71 Million

Analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post $640.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $642.62 million. ManTech International posted sales of $638.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANT. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ManTech International by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124,797 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,732,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

