Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Sleep Number posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Several research firms have commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush upgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 471,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,259. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

