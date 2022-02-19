Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Sleep Number posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sleep Number.
Several research firms have commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush upgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.
SNBR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 471,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,259. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
