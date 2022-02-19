Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) will post $17.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.01 million and the highest is $19.88 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year sales of $65.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.25 million to $68.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $116.18 million, with estimates ranging from $99.46 million to $162.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valens.

VLNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLNS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 69,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,680. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $10,384,000.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

