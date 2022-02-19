Zacks: Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

