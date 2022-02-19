Zacks: Analysts Expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on DOYU. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.96.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

