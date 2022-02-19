Zacks: Analysts Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $92.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,566. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $84.33 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

