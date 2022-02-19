Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.76. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $18.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

