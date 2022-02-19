Zacks: Analysts Expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.34). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SOPHiA Genetics.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in SOPHiA Genetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

