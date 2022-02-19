Zacks: Analysts Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,195,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.