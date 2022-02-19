Zacks: Analysts Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.08). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,783 shares of company stock valued at $585,707. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

