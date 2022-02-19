Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to post $34.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.60 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year sales of $103.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $104.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $177.68 million, with estimates ranging from $160.65 million to $188.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Argo Blockchain.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARBK. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 167,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,137. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,354,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,400,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

