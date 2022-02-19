Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to report sales of $610,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 million. Gevo posted sales of $530,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

GEVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gevo by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 153,785 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gevo by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 242,109 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Gevo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 68,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

GEVO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,007. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

