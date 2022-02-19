Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

LMST opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $125.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. State Street Corp bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

