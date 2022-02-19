Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will report sales of $15.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.66 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year sales of $65.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $65.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $72.06 million, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $72.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

USCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of USCB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.70. 447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

