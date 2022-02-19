Zacks: Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $773.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce sales of $773.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.10 million. Splunk posted sales of $745.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Shares of SPLK traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.07. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2,212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,733 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.