Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,375 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

