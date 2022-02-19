Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) to Sell

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $41.35 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

