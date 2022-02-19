Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.07 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.