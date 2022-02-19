Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Hold

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRHC. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $37,491.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,684 shares of company stock valued at $574,071. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 110,628 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 394,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 33,372 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

