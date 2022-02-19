Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

In related news, Director Linda West acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.