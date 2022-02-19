Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $346,950.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total value of $346,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total value of $548,832.00.

ZEN opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $159.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

