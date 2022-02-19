Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after buying an additional 69,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZH traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. 3,225,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,191. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

