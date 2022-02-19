Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.62. Ziff Davis posted earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $9.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ziff Davis.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Ziff Davis stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 341,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,544. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.77. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $98.48 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 5,767.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,381,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

