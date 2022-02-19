Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson Sells 1,334 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $83,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $189.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,490 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
