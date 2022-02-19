Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 662 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 662 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $41,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $189.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

