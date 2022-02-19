ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Buys $174,014.55 in Stock

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore bought 44,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $174,014.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZIVO opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on ZIVO Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

