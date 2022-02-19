ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Buys $174,014.55 in Stock

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore bought 44,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $174,014.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ZIVO opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $7.90.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on ZIVO Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.
