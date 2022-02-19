Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 244.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $44,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,004. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $191.32 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

