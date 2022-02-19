ZooKeeper (ZOO) Achieves Market Cap of $6.78 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $443,429.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.06 or 0.06785325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,928.89 or 1.00083033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00049235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00051627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003182 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 109,507,802 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

