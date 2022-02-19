Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $385.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $357.89.

ZS opened at $255.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.64. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total value of $692,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,862 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

