Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 15.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.98. 232,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,956. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.08.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands.

