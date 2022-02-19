Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Update

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of ZYME opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 9,548.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,625,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,301,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

