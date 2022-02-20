-$0.16 EPS Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediWound.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

MDWD traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 39,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,112. MediWound has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $63.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 47.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

